Need to Think About How We Play Big Matches: Harmanpreet

"We just need to think of how we are going to play with more focus in big games, because sometimes, we are not able to give our best in important games. I hope upcoming years will give us a lot of glory," she said.

Harmanpreet also said that the players are now looking forward to the Women's T20 Challenge that is expected to be held later in the year and hopefully more Indian players come through the tournament.

"This year we are hoping for some more games in the Women's T20 Challenge. That tournament is very important for our domestic cricket and we got two players from there. Hopefully, we do get more players so that they can contribute to the team," she said.