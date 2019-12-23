Need to Prove to Myself That I Can Play ODI’s: Ravindra Jadeja

The unbeaten 39 in a high-scoring series-decider earned him plaudits but for India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, it was more about proving a point to himself rather than the world that he is still a good enough player in limited-overs format.

Jadeja wasn't a regular part of the white-ball set-up but came into the scheme of things closer to the ODI World Cup in England.

After former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar termed him a "bits and pieces" player he nearly pulled it off for India in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand with a brilliant 77 off 59 balls.