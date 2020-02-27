Need to Negate Angles Created by NZ Pacers: Rahane

While net sessions are important, it's the instincts in match situations that counts, he said.

"But to change or adjust those angles there are times you need to be instinctive while you are batting. It can mean standing on off-stump, or standing outside the crease or staying deep inside the crease – like if it is a pitch for cut shot then you can stand deeper in the crease. This is the mental side of the game," Rahane said.

"For me, as a batsman it is important you show your intent to the bowler, if you stand in one spot then the bowler doesn't need to change anything. These are small things we have been working on in practice and how to use the crease and the angles. Doesn't matter how much you practice you must trust or have the belief to be able to do it in the middle," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara has drawn a lot of flak for his dour approach in the first Test where his painstaking 11 off 81 balls put enormous pressure on the other batsmen.

"Pujara was trying his bit, he was actually looking to score runs. But I think Boult, Southee and all their bowlers did not give away much,” Rahane said.