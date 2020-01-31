Nail-Biting Finishes Like These Is What We Play For: Shardul

India on Friday took a 4-0 lead in their ongoing T20I series against New Zealand with a second consecutive Super Over win in Wellington. New Zealand seemed to be on their way to chasing down the target of 166 but, as was the case in the previous T20I, a last over fumble led to the scores being tied.

Shardul Thakur took two wickets in the last over, in addition to two run-outs that put the brakes on the New Zealand chase, and was declared Man of the Match.

"You couldn't ask for anything more," said Shardul at the post-match presentation ceremony. "This is what we play for, these nail-biting finishes."