Bangladesh Cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From T20Is
The wicketkeeper announced his retirement from T20 international cricket after the debacle in Asia Cup 2022.
Mushfiqur Rahim, a Bangladesh wicketkeeper and batsman, announced his retirement from T20 international cricket on Sunday, 4 September. The decision comes after Bangladesh faced a debacle in an Asia Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka.
Announcing his retirement from the short-format game, Rahim confirmed that he would continue to play one-day internationals and test cricket.
Former Bangladesh Skipper To Concentrate on ODIs and Test Cricket
Taking to twitter, Mushfiqur Rahim wrote, "I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats."
Despite being one of the most senior players in the Bangladesh team, Rahim had a poor innings in the Asia Cup. He also dropped a catch of Kusal Mendis during the match against Sri Lanka, which became a game-changer in the Asia Cup 2022 series.
Rahim has played 102 innings and scored 1,500 runs in T20 matches. Meanwhile, in 82 test innings and 236 ODIs, he has scored 5,235 and 6,774 runs, respectively.
He is also the second player to retire from the Bangladesh national cricket team recently. Two months ago, ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal also hung his boots with regards to T20 international cricket.
Topics: Bangladesh Cricket T-20 Cricket
