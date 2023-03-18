Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors Live: When, Where to Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2023
Know the live streaming details about the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors match to be played today, 18 March 2023
Mumbai Indians are all set to face the UP Warriorz in the upcoming WPL 2023 match that will be held in Navi Mumbai. This will be the 15th match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai indians that will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.
The team of Mumbai Indians will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. MI won all their matches and are on top of the points table with 10 points from five games. Saika Ishaque leads the Purple Cap race with 12 dismissals and has been MI's star bowler.
On the other hand, UPW have been erratic, and are on the third position in the table with four points in five matches. This team is led by Captain Alyssa Healy who has also been their star batter with 186 runs in five matches, and is also fourth in the Orange Cap race. Now let's have a look at the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors live streaming details as of when and where to watch the match live on TV and Online.
WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors Live Streaming Details
When will the MI vs UPW WPL 2023 WPL 2023 match be played?
The MI vs UPW WPL 2023 WPL cricket match will be played from 3:30 PM IST, on Saturday (March 18).
Where will the MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match be played?
The MI vs UPW WPL 2023 WPL match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Where will the MI vs UPW WPL 2023 match be broadcasted live on television in India?
The MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sports18 Network.
Where can the cricket fans watch the MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match online in India?
The MI vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will be live streamed in India through Jio Cinema.
