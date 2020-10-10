MS Dhoni’s Mentor Discharged After Spending 40 Days in Hospitals

"He was shifted to the Medica Speciality Hospital from the Jagannath Hospital because of Covid-19 -- one of the hazards of going to a hospital these days. He was shifted to a room in Medica, and he is much better now. He is such a great fighter and that was proved again during his illness," she said.

Sahay, a former Director (Personnel) with CCL, spent a long time on ventilator at the Jagannath Hospital. But he eventually recovered and was taken off it, only to test positive for Covid-19.

While spending 40 days in the two hospitals, Sahay was treated for a spate of illnesses -- Covid-19, deficiency of sodium, deficiency of potassium, urine infection, low oxygen, accumulation of carbon dioxide in body, lungs infection due to pneumonia attack, and he also had bed shore.