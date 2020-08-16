MS Dhoni Started and Ended His Career On Run Outs
The first time and the last time MS Dhoni got out in international cricket, he was run out.
Spanning over 16 years, the international career of the dashing cricketer and former India skipper M.S. Dhoni has a unique twist to it -- both his debut and last matches recording run-outs for him.
This rare statistic popped up as Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MSD called time on his international career on Saturday, bringing an end to the top-flight career of one of India's greatest limited-overs cricketers, and its most successful captain.
Known to be a livewire between the wickets, Dhoni played for India the last time during the 2019 World Cup semi-final that the Men in Blue lost to New Zealand and bowed out of the competition.
The 39-year old, who is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies - the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy - was run out in that game too as he looked set to guide India to a victory.
In the tense encounter in Manchester, India were in a spot of bother while chasing 240, but Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni restored the balance before Martin Guptill conjured up a special run-out moment to send Dhoni back as the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman tried to steal a double.
With that ended India's hopes of reaching the final.
On his ODI debut in 2004, Dhoni nudged a delivery from Bangladesh's Mohammad Rafique to square leg and set off for a single, only to be sent back by his partner Mohammad Kaif.
Unfortunately, he got run out for a duck while batting at number seven.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.