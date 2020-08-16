MS Dhoni Started and Ended His Career On Run Outs

In the tense encounter in Manchester, India were in a spot of bother while chasing 240, but Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni restored the balance before Martin Guptill conjured up a special run-out moment to send Dhoni back as the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman tried to steal a double.

With that ended India's hopes of reaching the final.

On his ODI debut in 2004, Dhoni nudged a delivery from Bangladesh's Mohammad Rafique to square leg and set off for a single, only to be sent back by his partner Mohammad Kaif.

Unfortunately, he got run out for a duck while batting at number seven.