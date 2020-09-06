MS Dhoni’s Rs 1800 Dues of Jharkhand Association Kicks Up Storm

Sahay asked if Dhoni had authorised those people to deposit the amount. "If someone has to do something he is free to do that. He can't be stopped. Suppose I authorise someone to pay fees or money on my behalf, only then can that person pay it, isn't it? Did Dhoni authorise these people to pay his dues? My permission (to accept the draft) is not needed in this; the permission of the person who is supposed to pay dues is required - that they could deposit the dues on that person's behalf. Isn't it? Otherwise, anyone can come and offer to pay the dues of anyone," Sahay told IANS.

And when asked if Dhoni has submitted his dues, Sahay left enough scope for more speculation. "I can't tell you that," he would merely say. He tried justifying this by saying: "This issue is between us (JSCA) and the person who is to pay the dues. The JSCA annual report is up to March 31, 2020. Who knows whether he has paid his dues after March 31? Only I know; no one else knows this. This is an internal matter of the association. So, let it be with the association."

It is being said in Jharkhand cricketing circles that a JSCA representative had gone to Dhoni's home in Ranchi to collect the Rs 10,000 life membership fee after the JSCA granted him that status at its AGM on October 31. The representative could have asked for a cheque of Rs 11,800, including the GST on the life membership fee of Rs 10,000, allege Dhoni's supporters.

Sahay said that he was not aware of that. "I have no information about this, so I wouldn't be able to say anything on this," he said. "But, yes, Dhoni has been informed (about his dues)."

Earlier, Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last month, was made only an honorary member of JSCA. Then, after loud protests by the cricketer's fans and supporters, the JSCA at a meeting of its management committee in September last year, decided to grant Dhoni the life membership. The management committee's decision was approved at the JSCA's October AGM. But, strangely, the JSCA took an inordinately long time to publish the members' list on its website, and finally did it this July.