No BCCI Contract for MS Dhoni: What Does This Mean For His Future?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped Mahendra Singh Dhoni from their list of central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020 on Thursday.

While this news had fans worried about the future of the former Indian captain, this would be a good time to clarify that this does not mean the end of the road for the 38-year-old.

Dhoni has not featured in a match for India since the semi-final loss against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup but while he has not announced his retirement, he has also not made himself available for selection in the Indian team.

Dhoni, in fact, has also not revealed plans regarding his future. Recently, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had hinted that Dhoni might retire from the 50-over format of the game and keep playing just T20Is.