Motera Pitch: India Step Into The ‘Unknown’ For The Pink Ball Test

India have played just two Tests with the pink ball, with only one at home, and many of their batsmen have very little experience of batting in the twilight phase.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test in Australia at the Adelaide Oval, admitted on Sunday that he doesn't have any experience of playing in the twilight phase.

"So far, I have only heard that it plays on a batsman's mind. I have played just one pink ball Test against Bangladesh but didn't get to bat at the twilight time when the sun was about to set. But I have to try and understand what exactly happens during that time," he told the media.

"It's obviously challenging, the weather and light suddenly changing. You have to be extra cautious and focussed. All batters are aware of these challenges. We just need to be mindful of the situation and play accordingly," he added.