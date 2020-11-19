More Questions for India than Australia in Test series: Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes India's best side for the first Test of the upcoming four-match series is far from settled and skipper Virat Kohli's departure during the series will add further uncertainty around the make-up of their side.

India, who are the current holders of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be without Kohli for the final three Tests as he will return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting their first child.

Ponting says that with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, who were not part of the 2018-19 series, the hosts will be a tougher nut to crack this time around for the Indian team.