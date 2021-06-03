Siraj Reveals What Ravi Shastri Told Him After Father’s Passing

"Ravi sir came to me and told [me] tu test match khel, dekh tereko paanch wickets milega. Tere Daddy ka dua teray saath hoga (you play the Test match; you will get five wickets. Your father's blessings will be with you)," Siraj told ABP news.

"Match ke baad Ravi sir ne bahut khush hokar bola: tujhe bola tha na paanch wickets milega (I told that you will get five wickets). I became very confident after my coaches encouraged me in such a way," he said.

When Siraj, who was in the Test squad, received the news of his father's death on November 20 he was apparently indecisive. The four-Test series was to begin on December 17, and there was the crucial question of quarantine due to Covid-19.

However, words of motivation from Kohli, Arun, and Shastri, made Siraj stay back in Australia.