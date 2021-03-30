Siraj, Axar & Natarajan Among Sensational India Debuts This Season

Siraj started off with a five-wicket match haul before taking up the charge of leading the India attack in his third Test at The Gabba, where he rounded off his tour with a five-wicket haul to set up a famous Indian win.

The tour had started rather sadly for him as he lost his father and then was faced with racist jibes from the crowd, but he turned it around every time, producing important moments for his side.

Siraj again put his hands up and delivered in the big fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad. Replacing Jasprit Bumrah, he got the massive wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow early in England’s first innings to give the visitors a double jolt – England could not quite recover and were bowled out for 205 giving India ascendancy in the match.

Not to forget he was crucial to R Ashwin’s century as well in the second Test in Chennai, when he kept frustrating the England bowlers at his end.