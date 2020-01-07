Rested for SL Series, Shami Continues Preps For Next Challenge

Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka, on Monday posted a photo of him working out, with a caption saying he is getting ready for the "challenges" ahead this New Year.

"Training in progress... Gearing up for the challenges ahead," Shami said in a tweet with a picture of him working out.

Shami finished 2019 as the leading wicket taker in one day internationals with 42 scalps from 20 matches. He will next take part in the one-dayers against Australia starting January 14 in Mumbai. India will take on Australia in three ODIs.