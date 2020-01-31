Shami is the Best Fast Bowler in the World: Shoaib Akhtar

"When Taylor hit Shami for a six in the first ball, I thought the match was over but that's where the experience of Shami came into play. He realized there was little bit of dew which will help the ball skid if he hits the length,” he said.

New Zealand needed 9 runs off the last six balls when Virat Kohli handed the ball to Shami and even though Ross Taylor started the over with a six, the pacer kept cool and came back to dismiss him off the last ball to tie the game.

"Taylor hit me a lot through the midwicket region in my last match but unfortunately he dragged the same shot onto his stumps on the last ball. But credit to Shami," Akhtar pointed.