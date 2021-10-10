Mohammad Nabi Named Captain as Afghanistan Submit Final T20 World Cup Squad

Veteran Mohammad Nabi, the No. 1 ranked T20 all-rounder, was on Sunday named captain of the final 15-member squad by the Afghanistan Cricket Board for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be held from October 17 in UAE and Oman.

Afghanistan will get their tournament underway in Sharjah on October 25 against the winners of Group B from the tournament's first-round -- one of Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, or Scotland.