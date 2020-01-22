Might Continue After T20 World Cup if Body Permits: Shoaib Malik

Senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Wednesday, 22 January said his previous announcement of quitting international cricket after this Year's T20 World Cup is not cast in stone and he might continue if his body permits.

The veteran, who turns 38 on 1 February, was speaking to reporters in Lahore. He retired from Test cricket in 2015 after scoring a double hundred in a home series against England in the UAE and bid adieu to ODIs after the World Cup but is still active in the T20 format.

"Yes I had said I will retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup (in 2019) and I did that and I also said I might retire completely after the World Cup T20. But right now I think it is about short-term goals when the time comes I will think about it," he said.