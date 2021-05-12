MCC May Consider Bamboo Bats as Cheaper & Ethical Alternative

"Currently, Law 5.3.2 states that the blade of the bat must consist solely of wood, so for bamboo (which is a grass) to be considered as a realistic alternative to willow would require a Law change," said the MCC in a statement on Monday.

"Importantly, the Law would need to be altered to allow bamboo specifically, as even if it were to be recognised as a wood, this would still be illegal under the current Law, which bans lamination of the blade, except in junior bats," it said.

It further said that the fact that using bamboo bats is an ethical and cheaper alternative provides a pertinent angle.