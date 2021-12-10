Mayank Agarwal Showed Lots of Discipline in Test Comeback: Sanjay Bangar

Agarwal was awarded the Player of the Match for his superlative knocks of 150 and 62 in India winning the match by 372 runs and clinching the series 1-0. Agarwal got his chance to open alongside Shubman Gill after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were unavailable due to rest and injury, respectively.



"I think Ajaz is a bowler who pitches a ball higher and whenever he has pitched the ball higher, Mayank Agarwal has used this opportunity to use his feet and play aerial shots. He has played long shots with the turn and which is why I think this is a big achievement for Mayank Agarwal - the way he has made his comeback in Test cricket," added Bangar, who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.



Former India batter VVS Laxman pointed out that difference in run-making from Agarwal in Kanpur, where he made 13 and 17, and Mumbai was due to technical adjustments.



"I think the difference between Kanpur and Mumbai was, that there were slight technical adjustments he made, more so he trusted the game plan against Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee. Because in Kanpur in both the innings he got out at balls that were pitching on and outside the off stump, whereas in Mumbai, especially in the first innings, he was ready to leave a lot of deliveries.