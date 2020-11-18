Mature Leader Virat Kohli Will be Missed by India: John Buchanan

John Buchanan believes India will most definitely miss Virat Kohli once he leaves the tour after the first Test which is scheduled to be played in Adelaide. Buchanan said that Kohli’s contributions were as crucial as Cheteshwar Pujara’s, who outscored him on the tour.

Pujara had scored 521 runs in four Tests, including three centuries, while Kohli finished with 282 runs.

Even though that kind of performance wasn’t comparable to Kohli’s in 2014/15 – where he’d scored 692 runs, Buchanan says Kohli was an instrumental figure in the series and the India captain’s absence will have an impact on India’s performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.