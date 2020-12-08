3rd T20I: Wade and Maxwell Guide Australia to 186/5 vs India

Another big innings from Matthew Wade and a quick-fire half century from Glenn Maxwell has helped Australia post 186/5 after being put into bat first in the third T20I against India at Sydney.

Aaron Finch returned for this fixture after missing out on the second T20I due to injury but the opener got out on a duck to Washington Sundar on the second ball her faced.

Sundar picked up the vital wicket of Steve Smith as well with the number 3 batter getting castled on a 23-ball 24.