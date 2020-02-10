Watch: Labuschagne’s Reaction on Sachin Tendulkar Praising Him

Rising Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is stoked and grateful to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for calling him special, saying he was quick to read the Little Master's comments and it hit him hard.

"It was pretty amazing, when I saw it I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that caliber. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really," Labuschagne was quoted as saying in video uploaded by www.cricket.com.au.