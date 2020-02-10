Watch: Labuschagne’s Reaction on Sachin Tendulkar Praising Him
Rising Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is stoked and grateful to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for calling him special, saying he was quick to read the Little Master's comments and it hit him hard.
"It was pretty amazing, when I saw it I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that caliber. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really," Labuschagne was quoted as saying in video uploaded by www.cricket.com.au.
Tendulkar had lavished praise on Labuschagne, saying he is a special talent on the sidelines of Bushfire Cricket Bash three days back.
"I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord's between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne's second innings," Tendulkar said ahead of Sunday's Bushfire Bash charity fundraiser match.
"There is something about him. His footwork was precise. Footwork is not physical, it's mental. If you're not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don't move,” he said.
"That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you're not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible,” he added.
The 25-year old finished the home summer with an average of 112, and recorded his maiden double ton, two 150s, one century and three fifties in eight innings.
Meanwhile on Sunday, Tendulkar donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.
He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )