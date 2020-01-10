Labuschagne Aspires to Emulate Virat to Perform Across Formats

In-form Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne says he considers the upcoming ODI series against India a big opportunity in his quest to emulate Virat Kohli and Steve Smith across all formats.

The 22-year-old right-handed batsman scored back-to-back Test centuries against Pakistan and another ton and a double hundred against New Zealand in the summer before embarking on the ODI tour of India where he will find out whether he makes his shorter-format debut or not.

Labuschagne, who can be handy with his leg-breaks, says long-term consistency across formats would be his major goals for the future.

"You look at the guys I look up to and aspire to - Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. They've been doing it for a very long time, five, six years they've been consistent, not just in one format, but two or more formats," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.