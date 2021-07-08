Manu Sawhney Seeks Neutral Ethics Tribunal to Judge Case

"The Board has ultimate authority over my ongoing employment with the ICC and yet I have grave doubts over whether my case has even been presented to the Board, whether accurately or at all."



Sawhney wrote he even raised his case with the ICC's independent director Indra Nooyi, but "regrettably, I have not received any response".



"I, therefore, request the following items to be added to the agenda of the next meeting of the ICC Board:



"1- The PwC report was commissioned by the Board at great expense to the ICC. It is incumbent on the Board to request (i) that all Directors be immediately provided with a full copy of the report; and (ii) an explanation for the four-month delay in providing a full copy of the report to the Board.



"2- I ask the Board to question why the ICC has adopted, and continues to adopt, a petty and vindictive approach towards me which has included refusing to me my sick pay in breach of ICC sick pay policy, failing to provide me my payslips for 2021 (which I need for personal reasons) and failing to pay me a performance bonus for 2020, despite that fact that all other staff (for whom I was responsible) received one.



"3- I have not received any correspondence from the [ICC] chairman for three weeks since my disciplinary hearing on 17 June 2021. Instead, on 2 July 2021, the Ethics Officer informed me that he is now investigating me under the ICC Code of Ethics. Frankly, it is beyond belief that my conduct as an official of the ICC is being questioned given the prejudicial way I have been treated. I request the Board to reject this blatant attempt to use a second witch-hunt to cover-up the ICC chairman's conduct in this matter to date.



"4- The chairman continues to assume sole conduct of my case on the basis that my employment contact states: Responsibility for any disciplinary action against the Executive will rest with the chairman and as set out in the ICC Code of Ethics or other such document."



The source said that since it is now an open fight between the ICC chairman and the CEO, it is most likely that Sawhney was on his way out. "Interestingly, all these issues were born with the much maligned and much delayed election for the ICC chairman after Shashank Manohar declined to take a third term as ICC chairman," he said.