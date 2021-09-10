Manchester Test Going Ahead as Scheduled; India Set to Make Changes in XI

BBC Test Match Special tweeted: “The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) say that all the India players PCR COVID Tests have come back negative and the Old Trafford Test goes ahead as planned."

The Indian team, who had been isolating after cancelling their Thursday practice, were to be moved to a bio-bubble for the remainder of their tour, according to Times of India.

However, late on Thursday evening, PTI reported that an India player was not too keen for the Test to go ahead and voiced his concerns about the situation becoming worse if a playing member tested positive on one of the match days.

Meanwhile before the recent COVID-19 positive test, all the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated but both teams are not operating in strict bio-bubbles with life in UK almost back to normal.

There was even speculation that the ECB proposed that India forfeit the match in case reports of the players come out positive. However, India had turned down the idea and also returned negative reports.

The boards, BCCI and ECB, had met in an emergency meeting on Thursday evening to discuss whether it would be feasible to host the fifth and final Test due to the emergence of the latest Covid-19 positive.