Women's Tests Need Fifth Day to Avoid Draws: Australia Coach

Chasing 272 runs in the final session of the final day, Australia were 36 for two in 15 overs before players of both teams shook hands and settled for a draw. Inclement weather on the first two days also played a role in denying India victory, with 100 overs being lost.



After an eventful fourth day involving a couple of sporting declarations, Australia head coach Matthew Mott has called for an extra day of play in women's Tests.



"The five days for me is ideal... the last couple of Tests we've lost a full day of cricket so essentially you're playing a 3-day game on a surface that doesn't have any wear and tear. It is difficult. If this game had gone another day, I think we would've seen a very good Test match," Motts said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.



Mott also mentioned that inclement weather was inevitable at this time of the year in Queensland, and a little more time in the game would've benefited everyone.



"I do think inevitably at this time of the year in Queensland there's a big chance of losing some time to rain. In women's cricket we probably don't get enough wear and tear on the wicket as our male counterparts. So it's a bit of a different game from that perspective, the spinners can't get as much into the footmarks," said Australia head coach.