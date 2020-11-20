Major Ramifications Expected as SC Lists BCCI Case on December 1

Almost 200 Interlocutory Applications (IAs) from across the state cricket bodies/entities in India could be affected and be sent back to High Courts (HC) if the Supreme Court (SC) decides to vacate its March 2019 order when it hears the BCCI matter on December 1. The March 14, 2019, order has prevented the High Courts and Tribunals across the country from hearing matters relating to the BCCI or its affiliates.



The BCCI matter pertains to the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee for cricket reforms.

"Once they will vacate the stay, which prevented HCs and Tribunals from entertaining the matters, they will ask all the parties to go back to HC because these IAs were being filed in SC as there was a stay in the SC. It will have huge ramifications," said a source in the know of things. He said close to 200 IAs could be sent back to High Courts.