England 52/5, Root and Strokes Both Out
Live updates from Day 2 of the Chennai Test between India and England.
English openers Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence and skipper Joe Root are all back in the dressing room on Day 2 of the second Test at Chennai.
Burns was given out lbw to Ishant Sharma and while he did use a DRS appeal, replays showed the ball would have nicked the leg-stump, and the decision stayed. The opener out on a duck. England were 0/1.
Dom Sibley added 16 runs to the tally before falling victim to Ashwin - out on 16. Virat Kohli caught the ball in the slips and the umpire had given it not out but India asked for a DRS appeal and replays showed the ball hit the back of the bat on it’s way to Virat. Sibley started walking as soon as Virat asked for the DRS.
The big, big wicket of the day though came to Axar Patel. The debutant sending back England’s in-form skipper Joe Root. Out on 6, caught by R Ashwin. Root had scored a double century in the first Test against India at this same venue last week.
At the fall of Root’s wicket, England’s score stood at 24/3.
Number three batter Dan Lawrence faced 52 deliveries but managed to score just 9, before falling victim to Ashwin right before Lunch.
Earlier in the day, England bowled India out for 329 with overnight batsman Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 58.
The home team added 29 runs to their overnight score after resuming at 300/6. They lost the wickets of Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma in the second over of the day with Moeen Ali weaving his magic.
Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first match of the series, stayed for a while but was out caught-behind against Olly Stone. He faced 15 balls but failed to score a run.
Mohammad Siraj hit a boundary of the first ball but was out on the second delivery he faced as the Indian innings came to an end in the 96th over.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 58 for which he consumed 77 deliveries. He had smashed seven fours and two maximums.
On Day 1, Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test century and Ajinkya Rahene scored 67 while Virat Kohli got out on a duck.
Sharma's counter-attacking 161 (off 231 balls, 18x4s, 2x6s) and his 162-run partnership with Rahane (149 balls, 9x4s) helped India recover following a poor start after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat.
Later in the day, Pant (56 balls, 5x4s, 1x6) put up a 35-run stand with R. Ashwin (13). Axar has so far played seven balls so far and hit one boundary.
India, who lost three wickets in the first session, didn't lose any in the second session and both Sharma and Rahane handled the England bowlers with ease.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.