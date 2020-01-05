Leo Carter Becomes 4th Batsman in T20s to Hit 6 sixes in an Over

Canterbury batsman Leo Carter achieved a rare feat on Sunday as he smashed six sixes in an over to becoming only the fourth batsman to do so.

In the 16th over of a T20 Super Smash tournament at Hagley Oval here, Carter hammered left-arm spinner Anton Devcich, who was bowling for Northern Districts. It was Carter's heroics which helped Canterbury overhaul a challenging 220-run target with seven balls to spare.