Leave Flagship of Cricket Alone: Ian Botham on Four-Day Test

Former England cricketer Ian Botham has come out as the latest among illustrious former cricketers who believe the International Cricket Council (ICC) must not tinker with the traditional five-day Test format and leave "the flagship of cricket” alone.

On Tuesday, England registered a thrilling 189-run win over South Africa on the final day of the second Test at Newlands. It was because of some quality and all-round bowling effort by the visitors which helped England to gun down the hosts, who were chasing a 438-run target, at 248 runs.

"Well played England...Such a good idea to end 5day test cricket....full house watching cricket at its best!!! Leave the flagship of cricket alone it's a real test of character, skill, guts, stamina & ability...it's real cricket for real players!!! Leave it alone," Botham tweeted after England's series-leveling victory.