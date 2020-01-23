Leadership Can’t Always be Determined by Results: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has said that as a leader of his team, his focus is to take the team forward and not worry too much about the results as they don't always determine the leadership qualities of a person.

Team India is currently in New Zealand where they would be kicking off the tour with the five-match T20I series beginning on Friday, 24 January at the Eden Park.

"One thing that I have done is I just focus on what I can do for the team and the vision that needs to be there to take the team forward," Kohli was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz on the eve of the series opener.

The Indian skipper himself faces criticism for not being able to lead the side to an ICC title ever since he has been made the captain.