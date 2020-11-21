LPL: Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanvir Tests Positive for Covid-19

"We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir," Tillakaratne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. Tanvir however has not been ruled out of the tournament yet.

Tanvir has reportedly not coming in close contact with any of the staff or player from his side, who will continue to go through with their preparations as per plans.

The left arm pacer himself was a replacement player for the Tuskers, after their initial picks Wahab Riaz and Liam Plunkett, had withdrawn from the tournament.

Earlier, Singh was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus after traveling in the same flight and bus as several other players, including Andre Russell.

His illness, too, is not believed to have had an impact on anyone else involved in the tournament, according to LPL organisers.