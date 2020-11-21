LPL: Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanvir Tests Positive for Covid-19
Tanvir was a replacement player for the Tuskers, after initial picks Wahab Riaz and Liam Plunkett, had withdrawn.
Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir has become the second player to test positive for the dreaded coronavirus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League. Earlier, Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Singh had also tested positive. Both players are being treated and have been placed in isolation
Tanvir is part of the Kandy Tuskers side while Singh was picked by the Colombo Kings.
Details of Tanvir's positive result were conveyed to the Tuskers' head coach Hashan Tillakaratne on Friday.
"We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir," Tillakaratne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. Tanvir however has not been ruled out of the tournament yet.
Tanvir has reportedly not coming in close contact with any of the staff or player from his side, who will continue to go through with their preparations as per plans.
The left arm pacer himself was a replacement player for the Tuskers, after their initial picks Wahab Riaz and Liam Plunkett, had withdrawn from the tournament.
Earlier, Singh was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus after traveling in the same flight and bus as several other players, including Andre Russell.
His illness, too, is not believed to have had an impact on anyone else involved in the tournament, according to LPL organisers.
"[Singh] has been sent for treatment at another hotel in the area, which has been set up like a hospital," said Anil Mohan, CEO of the IPG Group company, which is organising the LPL. "He is not at the same hotel as the others, and they are all in their bubble. The others will be training and preparing for the tournament as usual."
Both Tanvir and Singh's future in the tournament is now contingent on their recoveries, and sign-offs from the medical authorities overseeing the LPL. They are each expected to be out for at least two weeks.
The news of the positive coronavirus results is the latest in a tough week for the tournament, after Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga pulled out over the last few days - though neither of the withdrawals is believed to be the fault of the tournament organisers or the players' franchises.
Meanwhile, media reports also suggest that the Galle Gladiators have announced Shahid Afridi as their captain.
SLC and tournament organisers insist that the LPL is set to start on 26 November as planned.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.