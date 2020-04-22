Kumble is The Best Captain I Have Played Under: Gautam Gambhir

Kumble was appointed as India captain after Rahul Dravid in 2007 and led the side in 14 Tests -- winning three, losing six and drawing five.

But his stint as captain lasted little less than a year as he retired in November 2008, following which Dhoni was appointed as the skipper in all three formats. Gambhir also picked Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as the all-time great IPL captain.

"I think it's Rohit Sharma . He has won the IPL four times and his captaincy is all about winning trophies," he said.

"He will end up being the most successful IPL captains of all-time as well, probably he will finish with 6 or 7 titles under his belt."