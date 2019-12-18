‘Last 10 Months Were Tough For Me,’ Says Kuldeep After Hat-Trick

Kuldeep Yadav rates his hat-trick against West Indies in the second one-dayer on Wednesday as his best bowling performance as it came under pressure after a dip in form and exclusion from the national team.

Kuldeep, who was a permanent fixture from 2017 to early 2019, endured a slump starting from the last IPL and after a disappointing World Cup where he was in and out of the side, he was dropped for a good four months.

On Wednesday, he became the first Indian cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket.

"The last 10 months were very tough for me. After consistent performances, there comes a phase when wickets don't come by and you start thinking more about your bowling. After World Cup, I was dropped from the team, then I worked really hard for four months," Kuldeep said after his second international hat-trick in India's 107-run win against the West Indies.