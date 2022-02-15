Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Injured Washington Sundar for West Indies T20I Series

"All-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I Series to be played in Kolkata from 16th February," BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed in a release.



"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington's replacement," he said.



The two teams have already reached Kolkata from Ahmedabad where India had blanked the visitors 3-0 in the ODI series. The teams have held their first practice sessions at the Eden Garden ahead of the three-match T20I series.



India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav.