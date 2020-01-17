Kuldeep Becomes Fastest Indian Spinner to Notch 100 ODI Wickets

Kuldeep Yadav on Friday became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Kuldeep has taken 58 matches to reach the milestone, overtaking forme Kuldeep fastest Indian spinner to get to 100 ODI wickets r India spinner Harbhajan Singh who took 76 matches to reach the milestone in 2003.

He is the third-fastest Indian bowler overall to get to the mark with Jasprit Bumrah (57) and Mohammed Shami (56) ahead of him.