Andhra ‘Keeper-Batsman KS Bharat Named Cover for Concussed Pant

Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia due to a concussion.

The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an experience of 74 first-class matches with 4143 runs. He has a strike rate of over 100 in T20s.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named KS Bharat as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI in Rajkot against Australia," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.