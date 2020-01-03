Kohli-Led India Capable of Winning All ICC Tournaments: Brian Lara

Batting great Brian Lara believes that the Virat Kohli-led Indian side is well capable of winning all ICC tournaments they play.

The former Windies skipper also felt that Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma are some of the batsmen who can break the record of his highest Test score of 400.

The Kohli-led Team India will visit Australia for the T20 World Cup in October and November this year and the Men in Blue have been reaching the semi-finals and finals of the ICC tournaments consistently. However, they have faltered on big days.