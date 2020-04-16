‘Knee Broke In First Match,’ Shami On Playing 2015 WC With Injury

A serious knee injury had left Mohammed Shami virtually immobile prior to India's 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia but skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's assertion that he "can't be replaced" in a big game spurred the pacer to take the field with painkillers.

The knee injury with which he was forced to play that semi-final in Sydney could have been career-threatening as he had to undergo a surgery and after March 26, 2015, the next international game he played was a Test in July, 2016.

"Before the semi-final I had told my teammates that I couldn't take it any longer. On the day of the match, I had a lot of pain. I discussed it with the management but they said it will be alright," Shami told former India pacer Irfan Pathan during an instagram chat.

"Mahi bhai, the team management gave me so much confidence. They said it's the semifinal we cannot go for a new bowler," Shami recalled.