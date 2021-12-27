Rahul's Ton on Opening Day Against SA is the Highlight for India: Mayank Agarwal

Talking about Rahul's stunning century, Agarwal felt his willingness to bat for long after being set stood out. "As someone who's watching him closely, I think he really understands where his off-stump is. He is really getting into the line of the ball and he's playing really well. He's very disciplined with his game plan and his mindset. He's looking to bat sessions and looking to bat through whenever he gets set."



Agarwal, who played a crucial role in building an opening stand of 117 while making 60, revealed the conversations he had with head coach Rahul Dravid on playing in South African conditions. "The conversations were about being very disciplined. He was very clear in saying that when you especially play in South Africa and other countries, you will not look very good but it's not about looking good or not looking good. It is all about sticking to your plans, being disciplined, and waiting for your opportunities to score. We were thinking around those lines and I am glad we could do well in the first session."



He also credited the centre-wicket practices in doing well for one and a half sessions on day one. "The plan was to be very disciplined and only look to play the balls which were on the stumps and try to leave as many as possible. I am glad that we could do just that. Talking about the practice, it was great practice. We had so many sessions in the open nets, the centre wicket practice in the ground and you could really get a feel of the situations, conditions, and what we could probably encounter in the Test match. So, it was great preparation for us."



Agarwal stressed upon application and consistent partnerships by the Indian batters in doing well on day one. "Being placed at 272/3 at the end of the day is a credit to the batting unit. We really applied ourselves and played really well. The talk has been that people who get set have to continue and credit to KL for batting through the day. He has made sure that he has been a part of very important partnerships."



"We will try to get as many as we can. We are very well-placed at 270-odd for three. So, that's good for us. I think the first one hour is going to be very crucial. If we can do that, then we can definitely pile on a big score. But will be trying to get as many as possible and 400 plus will be good."

