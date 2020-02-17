KL Rahul remains at No 2, Kohli drops to 10 in T20I rankings

India's KL Rahul maintained his second spot whereas skipper Virat Kohli moved down to the 10th spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen released on Monday.

Rahul was in great from in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand which India won 5-0. He had scored 224 runs at an average of 56 and played an instrumental role in India's triumph over the Black Caps. Kohli, on the other hand, could manage only 105 runs in the four T20I innings against the Kiwis.