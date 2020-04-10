Kevin Pietersen and I Openly Disliked Each Other: Graeme Swann

"We were actually very similar in that way, and we actually got on me and KP professionally better than most people because we very honest with but openly disliked each other. But wanted each other in the team." The South Africa-born Pietersen had amassed 8181 runs in 104 Tests and 4440 runs in 136 ODIs.

"I wanted a KP in the team because he was scoring a lot of runs and playing really well, and simply he was one of the best batsmen in the world." Pietersen, who was axed from the national side after England's Ashes defeat in Australia in 2013-14, had stirred up a controversy when he had sent a series of notorious text messages, criticising then skipper Andrew Strauss and coach Andy Flower, to some of the South Africa players during the Headingley Test in 2012.

"There were times when it was all exterior things like the texting against Andrew Strauss," Swann said.

"When you get to the point when you're having these team meetings and discussing what you're going to do about these text messages but the player is saying 'I didn't send them'...

"And then subsequently he says he did but only because they're my mates, that certainly didn't help things."