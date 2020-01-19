Kept Losing One Wicket Too Many: Finch After Losing Series Decider

Australia captain Aaron Finch said on Sunday that their series against India was a good learning curve for the side. Australia lost the final ODI by seven wickets and thus conceded a 2-1 defeat in the series.

The visitors only managed to score 286/9 batting first despite Steve Smith scoring 131.

"The wicket started to spin quite a bit," said Finch in the post-match presentation ceremony. "The quicks started sliding on a little bit at the end. If we had 310ish, then our spinners could put some pressure in the middle.”