Dhoni Has to Play More Matches to Play T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

The legendary Kapil Dev is not excited about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to action during the IPL, saying the league is for future stars and suggested that he should play a few matches to be considered for selection in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Dhoni will start training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup.

The 38-year-old Chennai Super Kings captain, who led India to two world titles, has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be.

He was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players in January.