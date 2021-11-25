Kanpur Test: VVS Laxman Questions Ajinkya Rahane's Shot Selection

However, Rahane was looking solid in the middle as he initiated India's fightback after the hosts lost well-set Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in the post-lunch session. Rahane looked distraught as he walked back to the pavilion.



Speaking to Star Sports, Laxman said Rahane could have gotten away with the angled-batted shot in overseas conditions but not in Kanpur.



"The moment AJinkya Rahane came into the crease, what did Kyle Jamieson do? He goes to short-pitch deliveries. We know Rahane has only one option against short-pitched deliveries, which is to play the pull shot. It was an instinctive shot that led to his dismissal. It's okay to play besides the line in places like South Africa and Australia even if there is not much width, because of the bounce, you can hit through the square of the wicket," he said.