Williamson Shares Second Spot with Kohli in ICC Test Rankings

West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood, who scored his second Test century at the Seddon Park, has now moved up by 17 places to 41st, his best position since reaching 40th in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Neil Wagner's six wickets in the Hamilton Test has edged him ahead of England's Stuart Broad back into second place in the ICC bowlers' rankings, equalling his career-best position, which he first achieved back in December 2019. Tim Southee made his Test debut back in March 2008, but his current tally of 817 points is his highest taking him to fourth.

West Indies captain Jason Holder has dropped from fifth to seventh having not taken any wickets in the first match. Holder has also lost the top spot in the all-rounders table. He was top by one point from England's Ben Stokes, but Stokes now has a 12-point advantage. Stokes briefly held the top spot during the summer, snatching it from Holder after the second Test with the West Indies, before Holder reclaimed it.