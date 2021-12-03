Mumbai Test: Williamson Out, Injury Could be for 'Sustained Period' Says Coach

In a video posted on the team's Twitter page, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said, "It has been really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury.

"While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting lead has re-aggravated his elbow.

"Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test it was clear playing in the second Test wasn't an option," said Stead.

"We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Test cricket, so it's a very difficult decision to sit out," said coach Stead.

He said that Kane will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, stretching and gradual batting loading, Stead was quoted as saying in the release.