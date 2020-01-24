Important to Improve in All Areas in Next Game: Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Friday said they were put under constant pressure by the Indian team during the first T20I which they lost by six wickets, adding the hosts need to improve in all areas in the next game.

After being put into bat, New Zealand posted a mammoth 204-run target for India at the Eden Park. However, that didn't prove to be enough as the visitors comfortably chased down the total with six balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.