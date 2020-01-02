Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls Skip Training With ‘Flu Symptoms’

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls were on Wednesday, 1 January sent back to their hotel from training after they were found to be suffering from "flu-like symptoms" two days ahead of their third Test against Australia.

According to a www.stuff.co.nz, medical staff are keen to keep them away from other players as they have flu like symptoms as per team officials.

"They're fine. They're not really feeling good today with some flu symptoms and I'm sure they will be back training tomorrow. They're pretty tough, so just take a rest today,” bowling coach Shane Jurgensen was quoted as saying after training by www.stuff.co.nz.